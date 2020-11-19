Sioux Falls police investigating a shooting near 57th and Cliff

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a shooting in the area of 57th Street and Cliff Avenue Thursday afternoon.

KELOLAND News has a photojournalist on scene. There is heavy police presence in the area. They say there is a car taped off and shell casings on the ground.

Sioux Falls police say a 19-year-old man met another person in the Walgreens parking lot around 1:45 p.m. The man was shot shortly after and was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The suspect left after the shooting.

Authorities are still investigating the shooting. There is no danger to the public, police say.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News on-air and online.

