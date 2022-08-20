SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are investigating an early morning shooting.

Sergeant Jake Harris with the Sioux Falls police department said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of 26th Street and Bahnson Avenue in eastern Sioux Falls.

No injuries or deaths have been confirmed at this time.

Harris said he expects more information will be released during Monday’s police briefing.

