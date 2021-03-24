Sioux Falls police investigate three separate shootings in one night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a violent night in Sioux Falls following three separate shootings that injured two people; all on the east side of the city.



Police are still investigating and have only made one arrest, but they don’t believe the public is in any kind of danger.

Police say the first shooting happened at an apartment on East Ronning Drive, in a neighborhood near Washington High School.

Police say two men were doing cocaine and possibly marijuana.

“The suspect became paranoid and ended up pulling out a handgun and started firing the gun inside the apartment,” Officer Sam Clemens said.

One of those rounds went through a wall and struck a 27-year-old man in the leg.

Authorities say the suspect then went to the 100 block of South Rochelle Place, near the east side Menards, and entered one of these trailer homes.

“He goes there and started firing the gun again inside the trailer home there were several relatives inside the trailer home,” Clemens said.

Thankfully, though, no one was hurt.

When police arrived they arrested the suspect and say they found marijuana and cocaine in his pockets.

Then about 8:20, in a third and unrelated shooting near 11th and Sneve, police were called again after a man was shot.

They say it all started with an argument between two men.

“The one person, our suspect, pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the leg,” Clemens said.

The victim, who is expected to survive, was able to get away and started banging on other apartment doors. That’s when someone called 911.

Police say they know who the suspect is in the third shooting, but haven’t made an arrest yet.

The name of the other shooter in the first two incidents will be released once he gets out of the hospital and is formally charged.