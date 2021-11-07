Sioux Falls police investigate hit & run that injured four people

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured four people near downtown Sioux Falls.

It happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday at 11th and Prairie.

Police say the driver of a pickup ran a stop sign and crashed into another pickup.

Police say the driver then walked away from the scene.

The driver of the other pickup and three passengers were hurt. Two of them were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have a good description of the driver who took off.