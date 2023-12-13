SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are investigating a fatal traffic collision Wednesday morning.

Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police says that a school bus traveling west on 12th Street and made a left turn to go south on Garfield Avenue.

A 50-year-old man crossing Garfield Avenue was hit by the bus. Clemens says the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police had West 12th Street between South Williams Avenue and South Lincoln Avenue closed off. As of 10 a.m., W 12th Street is open.