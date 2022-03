SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating reports of gunshots on the east side of Sioux Falls.

It happened just after 3 o’clock Sunday morning in the 15-hundred block of East 10th Street.

Police have not made any arrests yet. There’s no word on how many shots were fired or if any buildings were struck.

Investigators are checking surveillance video in the area.

We expect to learn more about the incident during Monday morning’s briefing by Sioux Falls police.