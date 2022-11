SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Early Monday morning, Sioux Falls officers responded to a call about a robbery.

Reports say that the man entered a convenience store near 41st street and Westport Avenue around 5:30 a.m. He allegedly presented a gun in a plastic bag and said, “this is a stickup.”

He stole a small amount of cash and left on foot.

No injuries have been reported.

Authorities have not located the individual. The investigation remains ongoing.