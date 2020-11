SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a car-pedestrian crash that sent a man to the hospital.

It happened in the area of 3rd Street and Cliff Avenue just before 8 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the victim is a 50 year-old man, whose condition isn’t known at this time.

So far, there is no word on whether police are filing charges connected to the crash.