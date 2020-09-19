Sioux Falls police investigate a pair of early morning armed robberies

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Police have arrested a suspect in an early morning armed robbery at a Sioux Falls fast food restaurant.

Police say a man, armed with a handgun, held up a worker at the Taco John’s drive-up window on East 10th Street just 2 a.m. Saturday.

Going off a description of the gunman provided by the workers, police caught the suspect a few blocks away.

26-year-old Caleb Fraser of Sioux Falls is facing charges of first-degree robbery and aggravated assault.

No one was hurt.

Police are also investigating an early morning armed robbery at a convenience store on the west side of Sioux Falls.

Investigators say a female, wearing a face mask and brandishing a pistol, held up the Get N Go on West 12th Street and Valley View Road just before three o’clock this morning.

No one was hurt. So far, no arrests in that robbery.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests