Sioux Falls Police honor Domestic Violence Awareness Month with purple ribbons

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You will notice purple ribbons on Sioux Falls police cars… that’s because October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

This afternoon detectives and representatives from the Minnehaha County Family Violence Council placed the magnetic purple ribbons on patrol cars.

“Its very prevalent in our society unfortunately, so I think it brings awareness to a topic that’s not talked about enough,” Sioux Falls police officer Logan Eilers said.

Police say its important to reach to authorities if you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence. A “Take Back the Night” event is scheduled for next Thursday as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.