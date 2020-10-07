Sioux Falls police, highway patrol involved in pursuit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Sioux Falls are still looking for a suspect after a pursuit early Wednesday morning.

According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, a 2012 Ford F150 was reported stolen earlier Tuesday. An officer recognized the stolen vehicle near 14th Street and Minnesota Avenue around 1:30 a.m. The pickup took off and police began looking for the vehicle.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said at briefing on Wednesday that police later caught up with the stolen vehicle near 10th Street and La Mesa Drive around 2 a.m. Clemens said officers began pursuing the vehicle. The pursuit went onto I-29 and the highway patrol began pursuing. Officer Clemens said the pursuit left the interstate and highway patrol stopped chasing not long after.

Around 2:30 a.m., a call came in about a pickup on a retaining wall near Madison Street and Redbird Place. Police responded to the scene and found the stolen vehicle unoccupied. The passenger of the vehicle was found nearby with leg injuries.

Officer Clemens said authorities put up a drone in the area to look for the driver, however he says the driver has not been found.