Sioux Falls Police Department’s community soccer match set for Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department, along with other city leaders, will face off against members of the community in a friendly soccer game Sunday.

The event was supposed to happen a few weeks ago, but was postponed due to bad weather. The game is now set for Sunday, September 12 at 6 p.m. at Yankton Trails Park.

The soccer match is a way for city officials and police to get to know the people they serve.

“Hopefully, most of us come back and are able to work that following Monday and not be injured. So we’ll make sure that any injuries do not affect our ability to serve the city,” Lt. Andrew Siebenborn said at Friday’s police briefing.

The game on Sunday is free to watch. Guest players include Mayor Paul Ten Haken, Police Chief Jon Thum, and the Minnehaha County States Attorney.