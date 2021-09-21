Sioux Falls Police Department still looking to hire more officers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department recently swore in six new officers, all of which came from other states.

The department says the new officers are from Arizona, California, Illinois, Florida, and New Mexico.

Each of them already worked in law enforcement, which will help speed up their training.

“A lot of what we hear is what draws people to this is our community. Our outstanding community that we have in Sioux Falls, a great state, supports law enforcement and people are basically looking here because they see that throughout the country and see the quality of life that we have here in Sioux Falls,”

Chief Thum says they are still hiring more people to work within the Sioux Falls Police Department.