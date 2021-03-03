Sioux Falls Police Department releases annual crime report

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls saw an increase in crime in 2020, and police Chief Matt Burns says the numbers are directly affected by the pandemic.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken and Chief Burns went over the 2020 crime statistics at police briefing on Wednesday morning.

The number of violent crimes was up, specifically homicides. The city also saw a slight increase in property crimes compared to past years.

Also, near record, amounts of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl were seized in 2020. Overdose deaths were down compared to 2019.

However, the city had the most suicide deaths since 2017. Chief Burns says despite the increase, crimes in Sioux Falls are solved at a rate that beats the national average.

