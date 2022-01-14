Sioux Falls Police Department offering hiring incentives

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is offering an extra incentive to join the force.

On Friday, Sioux Falls Police announced a hiring incentive for this year.

Recruits with no experience or individuals with less than two years as certified law enforcement officers will be eligible for a $500 bonus at the first paycheck and $1,000 after completing the probationary period.

There are also perks for individuals with at least two years of experience as certified officers.

“For those officers, they’ll receive $1,000 upon starting with our department and upon their successful completion for the probationary period, they’ll receive an additional $4,000 for a total of $5,000,” Sioux Falls Police Department Capt. Jon Lohr said.

The Sioux Falls police chief says the department has to remain market competitive.

“We understand that the community is best served by a police department that maintains its staffing at the highest level possible and we’re doing everything we can to make sure we really fulfill that staffing piece,” Sioux Falls Police Department Chief Jon Thum said.

As of right now, the incentive has only been budgeted for 2022.

Based on need, the hiring incentive could come to an end before the year wraps up.

The continuation of an incentive will be reviewed annually.