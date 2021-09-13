Sioux Falls Police Department defeats the community for first time in soccer match

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After a weather delay last month, the Sioux Falls Police Department Community Soccer Match took place Sunday night.

The game came down to a 2-2 tie at the end of regulation, with the police department winning following penalty kicks.

“It was super well attended by members of the community. And it was a fun time had by all and that’s the most important thing and we’ll look as a police department to continue to find ways to be unique and intentional about the outreach to our community,” Lt. Andrew Siebenborn with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Out of the three years the community soccer match has taken place, this is the first time the Police department’s team has won.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 