Sioux Falls Police Chief Matt Burns announces upcoming retirement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls will have a new police chief this summer.

Police Chief Matt Burns announced on Wednesday he will retire on July 23, 2021 following a 25-year career with the city of Sioux Falls. He started as a patrol officer in 1996 before moving on to work as field training officer, SWAT team member, detective, sergeant, lieutenant and assistant chief. He was appointed Chief of Police in October 2015.

“I am so proud of them and what we have been able to accomplish together in working to keep our city safe and prosperous. Through times of success and challenge they are the best in the business, and leading them has been a high honor,” Burns said in a news release announcing his retirement.

Mayor Paul TenHaken will start the search for a new Police Chief immediately. Plans include establishing an interview panel, which will include community members. TenHaken also wants to allow the community to engage with the finalists prior to the Mayor’s appointment.