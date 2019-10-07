Sioux Falls Police Chief gives officer-involved shooting update

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Two Sioux Falls police officers are on administrative leave after an officer-involved shooting Sunday night.

According to police, it all started with a call of an assault at around 9:30 p.m. Sunday on North 6th Avenue in northern Sioux Falls.

Officers learned the suspect, whose name hasn’t been released yet, had confronted a man near his home. Police say he showed a gun.

When officers arrived on the scene, they say the man ran away and pulled out a gun during the chase. That’s when police shot him.

Sioux Falls Police Chief Matt Burns says at this point, an accurate count of how many shots were fired has not been verified.

Police say it’s standard procedure to place the two officers on administrative leave, while the DCI reviews the case.

“It does take a lot of courage to pursue an armed suspect in a felony investigation,” Burns said. “That’s what our officers displayed last night. I’m very confident in their actions, but I don’t want to get ahead of the DCI investigation.”

Very few other details have been released.

“These things are delicate matters and the DCI has a lot of experience unfortunately investigating these, they are very good at what they do and we appreciate their support,” Burns said.

Burns did not have an update on the man’s condition, but says he is still in the hospital.

No charges have been filed yet, which is why authorities are not releasing the man’s name.