SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police cars are starting to sport a new look.

The police department has begun changing the wrappings on its fleet of vehicles, with the new ones featuring dark lettering on a white background. Gone will be the gold trim on its current vehicles. Police say the new signage will be more noticeable to the public.

“It’s a lot cleaner. There’s really no mistaking it’s a police car. There’s a few different options we had a committee internally that had looked at a few different options and essentially took some votes from people that are working and this is what they came up with,” Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Clemens says it may take a few years before all the vehicles in the fleet will get the new signage.