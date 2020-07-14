Sioux Falls Police briefing: Shotgun used in armed robbery; Man yelling profanities downtown “exercising free speech”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A shotgun was used in a robbery in Sioux Falls.

Police say shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the Get n’ Go at the intersection of West 12th Street and South West Avenue.

Sam Clemens, public information officer for the Sioux Falls Police Department, says normally a hand gun is used in robberies, making this case somewhat unusual.

Police shared surveillance video of the suspect on Twitter.

This man robbed the Get N Go at 12th St and West Ave on July 14 at 1:15 am. Call CrimeStoppers if you recognize him. /713 pic.twitter.com/ypJlbMjQoN — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) July 14, 2020

In a parking lot on the 8100 block of W Lobelia St, someone in a car fired five shots at an apartment window, according to Clemens.

He also said someone inside the apartment was nearly hit but there were no injuries.

Police currently don’t have a description of the vehicle.

Near 4th St and Cliff Ave, a group was gathered when a man walked by and an altercation happened, Clemens says.

Clemens went on to say, Lee Bryant,30, from Sioux Falls punched a man and took out a box cutter.

Bryant was arrested and there were no serious injuries, according to Clemens.

Clemens says a man in downtown Sioux Falls was yelling racial slurs and anti-LGBTQ+ comments. According to Clemens, the man was trying to get a rise out of people.

Clemens says the man has done this before and it falls under his rights of free speech. As long as there’s no assault or threats, there isn’t any laws against that, according to Clemens. The comments were being made around 10th St and Phillips Avenue.

In this case, Clemens says, the best thing to do it ignore him.