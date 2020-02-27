Sioux Falls police asking for public’s help in latest fatal shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are more questions than answers as Sioux Falls police continue to investigate a deadly shooting last night of a pizza delivery man.

Police know who the victim is, but are not releasing his name at this time pending notification of relatives, but right now, that’s about all they know and are asking for the public’s help to try and solve this crime.

Investigators were back on the scene Thursday following last night’s deadly shooting.

They’re knocking on doors, asking questions and looking for any kind of evidence that might give them any clues as to what happened and why.

“We don’t know of any motive behind this we don’t know what the intent was there are a lot of theories floating around but we just don’t have any concrete answers yet,” Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

Reports of gunshots came in about 8:40. Police say one witness saw a man running in the area heading south shortly after the Domino’s Pizza delivery man was fatally shot.

“The description we have is very vague, so we don’t know if this person was involved, was a witness or what, but it was a man wearing a light hooded colored sweatshirt and light colored pants,” Sioux Falls Police Public Information officer Sam Clemens said.

Last night, neighbors, who told us this is typically a quiet neighborhood, are shocked that someone was shot.

“It makes you feel uneasy, we are a growing town and it definitely is a concern that we are all starting to feel more and more every day,” Ric King said.

Police brought in K-9’s to try and track a possible suspect through the snow, but police say the dogs couldn’t find anything.

Now they’re asking for the your help; if you know anything or saw anything suspicious around the time of the shooting call police.

They’re also asking neighbors, who might have surveillance video cameras, to check them.

“We’re kind of thinking a three or four area around there, we’d like people to look at their surveillance video and see if they see anything at all if they have something we want them to call police right away,” Clemens said.

You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 367-7007 or use the Free App Called “P3 Tips.”