Sioux Falls Police asking for public’s help identifying gun violence suspect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators with the Sioux Falls Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a man involved in a dispute with a gun.

Police have released two photos of a man who they believe was involved in gun violence in the 900 block of North Cliff Avenue at about 1:50 a.m. Monday.

On Monday, Lt. Jon Thum said the preliminary investigation indicated that two parties had a disagreement.

“One group left the apartment and went to a car to leave,” Thum said. “A person came out of the apartment and fired shots at the vehicle.”

Thum said occupants of the vehicle returned shots.

Officials say no one was hurt from the gunshots, but there were minor injuries from breaking glass. Police say it wasn’t a random act of violence.

This man fired a gun several times at people inside a car in the 900 block of N Cliff Ave on Sunday, June 7, around 1:50 am. If you recognize him, call CrimeStoppers 367-7007 or use the CrimeStoppers P3 app. /713 pic.twitter.com/ZxmmtafCfs — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) June 9, 2021

