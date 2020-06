SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are looking for a missing man in Sioux Falls.

48-year-old Nima Sherpa was last seen on Saturday. According to the the police department, he’s around 5 feet tall, and weighs in at about 120 pounds.

He lives near the Arrowhead Parkway Walmart, and does not have access to a vehicle. If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts, call police.