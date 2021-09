SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy Friday morning.

Sioux Falls Police say Ryder Arnott was last seen in the area of Oak and West Street. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt, shorts, black tennis shoes with a blue outline, and a backpack.

If you see him or know his whereabouts, you’re asked to call 605-367-7000.