SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing boy who has been missing for a week.

The Sioux Falls police posted on X (formerly Twitter) that they received a report today about a missing 12-year-old boy, Ali Barjebo.

Ali Barjebo

Ali was last seen last Thursday near 12th St and Sycamore Ave. Ali is 5’5″ tall.

If you see him or know where he is, please call the Sioux Falls police.