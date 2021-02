SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of 1:10 p.m., Sioux Falls police say the boy has been located and is safe.

Thanks for your assistance. Trent Spirit Track Jr was quickly located and he is safe. /802 — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) February 25, 2021

Published 12:55 p.m.

Sioux Falls police are looking to find a 10-year-old boy who ran away from home Thursday morning.

Police says Trent Spirit Track Jr. was last seen in the area of 500 N Nesmith Avenue. He was wearing all black clothes.

Police say he is considered endangered due to his age.

If you see the boy, you are asked call 911.