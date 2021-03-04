Sioux Falls Police arrest two on past warrants, parole violations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man is behind bars tonight, after police say he jumped out of an ambulance and tried to run away.

The incident started yesterday afternoon near the Ramada along West Russell Street when detectives located some people they were looking for. Police say when they arrived, a man ran through the Ramada and threw a gun on the ground.

Once officers caught him, they called for an ambulance do to cuts on his hand.

“And as they got to the hospital, as soon as they stopped, he jumped out and took off running. He was still hand cuffed at the time,” Officer Sam Clemens said.

Officers arrested 36 year old Justin Walker on several counts including, parole violation, fleeing police and possession of a firearm by a former drug offender.

Authorities also arrested 36 year old Cassie Harrison on past warrants and drug charges.