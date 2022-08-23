SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person is in the hospital and two others are facing charges in yet another overnight shooting in Sioux Falls.

Police say this one appears to be an accident.

It happened shortly before 11 last night at a convenience store near 12th Street and Marion Road and unlike other recent shootings in the city, police arrested two men a short time later.

The two men are 20-year-old Anthony Martinez of Sioux Falls and 18-year-old Kane Jandreau.

Our cameras were there last night when they were handcuffed, searched, and taken into custody in connection with the shooting that injured a female driver after she pulled into a convenience store.

“They saw a couple of guys they knew that were walking and offered them a ride,” Sioux Falls Police Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

When the two men got in the backseat of the car, a prosecutor says Martinez started messing around with what’s believed to be a stolen gun.

“Turns out one of them had a gun and was trying to clear it, there was a round in the chamber and the gun accidentally discharged, so it was not an intentional act,” Clemens said.

But the bullet struck the woman as she was driving.

“Went through the back seat into her back area,” Clemens said.

That’s when police say Martinez and Jandreau took off running.

“I can’t tell you why they ran why they took off we’ve seen that before, when something happens their first instinct is to run,” Clemens said.

But the two didn’t get far. Police arrested them at 13th Street and Lyon Boulevard.

Police say the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



Martinez is charged with aggravated assault and reckless discharge of a firearm.

The judge called him a danger to the community and set the bond at $10,000 cash.

He also has a pending gun case in Pennington County.

Martinez and Jandreau also had outstanding warrants.