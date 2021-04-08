Sioux Falls Police arrest three people found with meth, marijuana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three people have been arrested on multiple charges following a drug bust in Sioux Falls.

According to police, employees at a hotel on Russell Street called police when they witnessed what they thought was a drug deal happening in the parking lot. When authorities arrived, they found the three suspects still outside.

The officer on scene found brass knuckles on one of the suspects, which are prohibited in Sioux Falls, police say. Casey German, 27, of Sioux Falls, was initially arrested for possessing a concealed weapon.

The second suspect, Corey Bucklin, 25, of Sioux Falls, set a backpack down and tried running from police. Officers later found him and brought him back to the scene.

Police say the third suspect, Alliah Traversie, 26, of Pierre, went back to her hotel room at some point. Officers were able to find her and bring her back to the scene.

Officers found 128 grams of marijuana and 92 grams of meth inside of the backpack. They say the drugs were packaged into smaller packages. Police also found a handgun with a scratched off serial number in the bag.

Bucklin, the man who originally had the backpack, also had a smaller amount of marijuana on him. Police arrested Bucklin for obstruction, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number and possession of firearm with previous drug convictions.

According to authorities, all three suspects were arrested for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.