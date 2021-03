SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Three Des Moines men are in the Minnehaha County jail, accused of stealing catalytic converters in Sioux Falls over the weekend.

Police caught up with them on Saturday evening on North Cliff Avenue. Someone thought they were fishing illegally, but when police checked their bag they found four catalytic converters that had been taken from cars in a salvage yard.

Police are investigating whether the Iowa men were involved in other thefts in the city.