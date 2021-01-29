Sioux Falls police arrest third person in connection to stolen ATM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls have arrested a third person who was involved in stealing an ATM from a Sioux Falls motel.

45-year-old Brockton Wade Hubers, of Sioux Falls, has been charged with grand theft and possession of stolen property. Police say he owned the home where the ATM was located on south Holbrook Avenue.

Around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning on the 1000 block of south Lyons Avenue, just southeast of 12th street and I-29, an employee noticed the ATM was missing and called police.

Police used security footage to identify the two people taking the machine.

Later on Wednesday, police arrested the two people who took the machine. Eugene Wayne Stark, a 28-year-old man from Sioux Falls, was charged with grand theft, and Samantha Dawn Leonard, a 30-year-old woman from Sioux Falls, was charged with grand theft and fleeing police.