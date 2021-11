SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls police have arrested a suspect in an early morning hit-and-run crash that sent a woman to the hospital.

The crash happened just before 2:00 a.m. Saturday at Madison Street and Kiwanis Avenue in northwest Sioux Falls.

Police say the woman involved in the roll-over has serious, but non life-threatening injures.

Police located 20-year-old Emerson Morales of Pipestone, Minnesota two blocks away.

He’s charged with leaving the scene of an injury-accident.