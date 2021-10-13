Sioux Falls police arrest robbery suspect

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 19-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars this evening, accused of robbing a convenience store on the east side of the city early this morning.

A man came into the store with a knife and took cash. Once police arrived, they found a man walking nearby who roughly matched the suspect description, but he wasn’t wearing a shirt.

“Some other officers a little bit distance away found a pile of clothes, a knife and the cash,” officer Sam Clemens said.

Police arrested Joshua Hale on charges of robbery and theft.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 