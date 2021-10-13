Sioux Falls police arrest robbery suspect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 19-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars this evening, accused of robbing a convenience store on the east side of the city early this morning.

A man came into the store with a knife and took cash. Once police arrived, they found a man walking nearby who roughly matched the suspect description, but he wasn’t wearing a shirt.

“Some other officers a little bit distance away found a pile of clothes, a knife and the cash,” officer Sam Clemens said.

Police arrested Joshua Hale on charges of robbery and theft.