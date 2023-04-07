SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police have provided an update on an assault that left a man in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, Sioux Falls police said they made an arrest in the case.

Jacob ThinElk is in the Minnehaha County jail on several warrants, including two counts of aggravated assault.

Police have not released details of what led to the arrest.

Jacob Andrew Thinelk

Officers were called to the area of 12th and Western on Tuesday night, where they found a 49-year-old man with serious head injuries.

According to online court records, ThinElk also faces an escape charge from February and has two pending cases involving drug charges from last fall.

This isn’t the first time ThinElk has been in the news.

In January 2022 we reported that he was one of two men arrested for allegedly robbing a man near downtown.

In that case, he pleaded guilty to simple assault and petty theft.