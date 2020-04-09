Sioux Falls police arrest man from Feb. 20 trailer home shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls have arrested a man in connection with a shooting at a trailer home on Feb. 20 in western Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said Brandon Ray Killspotted was arrested and faces charges of aggravated assault.

On Feb. 20, police responded to a shooting inside a trailer home in the 700 block of Regal Place at 6:15 a.m. Police said two men and a woman came over to the home and knew the victim. One of the men grabbed a rifle and shot the victim.

On Thursday, Clemens said the suspect and victim just got into an argument before the shooting.

Police did not have a lot of information about the shooter because the victim would not cooperate. After police figured out one of the persons involved, they interviewed him and found the actual suspect at the same residence.