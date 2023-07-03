SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even though the Fourth of July is Tuesday, the Sioux Falls Police have already received a number of calls regarding fireworks. On Friday, there were 12 calls, 32 on Saturday and 47 on Sunday.

Sioux Falls Police say most calls come in right before the holiday.

“It’s kind of a gradual buildup to the Fourth. When the Fourth happens, we have a huge number and then it drops off really quick after that,” Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said.

3 tickets have been given out over the weekend. If you’re caught illegally launching fireworks, expect a $107.50 ticket.