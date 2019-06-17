Sioux Falls Police: 17-year-old drowned after kayak overturned

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – We’re learning a few new details after a weekend drowning at Covell Lake.

Sioux Falls Police say two young men were in kayaks that overturned Saturday evening.

A 17-year-old from Sioux Falls died. He was with a 22-year-old who was pulled from the water by lifeguards from nearby Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center and taken to the hospital.

“He didn’t have any recollection. He was in the water, one moment he was out of the water, and yeah, he doesn’t remember any of that at all,” Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

No names will be released from Sioux Falls Police.

Officers say the two weren’t very strong swimmers and weren’t wearing life jackets.