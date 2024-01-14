SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls snowplowing crews are back out on Sunday. Smaller crews will continue to plow and sand particular streets.

Please remember enforcing ticketing and towing on snow routes after two inches of snow or during a snow alert is crucial to safely remove snow in Sioux Falls.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The city of Sioux Falls thanks the community for their patience as winter packed quite a punch these last few days.

Emergency snow route information

If you haven’t yet, sign up for Snow Alert texts so you never miss when an alert is called. Text “SNOWALERT” to 888777 or visit siouxfalls.gov/snow.