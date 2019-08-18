Sioux Falls pilot takes off for final performance at Sioux Falls Airshow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– It’s a big weekend for pilots and aviation lovers as the Sioux Falls Airshow takes off.

But for one pilot, Saturday’s show is even more special.

“I’ve been flying planes for 62 years,” Steve Thompson said.

This is Steve Thompson. He’s a Sioux Falls native who flies with the Vanguard Squadron.

“I’ve been flying air shows since since 1989,” Thompson said.

Unfortunately, Thompson says time has made it harder for him to keep flying.

“I’m getting old,” Thompson said.

Which is why Thompson decided today’s performance would be his last.

“Well, it’s a nice place to end it here. It started here,” Thompson said.

“I’m just so proud of because he started making planes and flying planes when he was 17. He’s been in every state, touched down at least, except Alaska, and we’re going to Alaska tomorrow so he gets to touch down there,” wife Val Thompson said.

Thompson says he’s going to miss flying with the other members of the Vanguard Squadron.

“There’s teamwork involved and comradery. I really like the formation stuff,” Steve said.

“As I’m watching the air show and knowing that it’s his last one, it’s emotional,” Val said.

The Sioux Falls Airshow kicks back up Sunday.

Click here for a full schedule.