SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department needs the public help in finding information about a parole absconder.

27-year-old Leslie Roubideaux, is a Native American man on parole for aggravated assault. He is believed to be in the Sioux Falls area.

If you have any information on his whereabouts or see him, please call: 605-367-7101.