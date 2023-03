SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department is looking for assistance locating a 13-year-old female.

At 9:25 p.m. Thursday, the SFPD reported that Laraiah Bruguier is missing. She is 5’00” tall, weighs 100 lbs., has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in the area of 29th and West Avenue in Sioux Falls. She is wearing dark sweatpants and a grey Betty Boop sweatshirt with black stripes.

If seen, please call the SFPD at 605-367-7000.