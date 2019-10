SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police say they have found a teenager who was reported missing earlier in the day.

Marcus Johnson who we posted about earlier this morning was located. Thank you for your assistance. /802 — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) October 30, 2019

Published at 10:47 a.m.

Sioux Falls Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Marcus Johnson was last seen wearing a blue and gray Nike coat and dark pants in the area of 1000 E 6th Street Wednesday morning around 9 a.m.

If seen or located you’re asked to call 605-367-7000.