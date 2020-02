SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a pair vehicle fires overnight that that may have been intentionally set.

Fire Rescue responded to the fires in the area of 12th and Prairie just before 11 p.m. Saturday. Police say there were fires burning inside two parked vehicles. Crews were able to quickly put out the fires and the vehicles have minimal damage.

Authorities say both fires appear to have been intentionally-set. No one was hurt and no arrests yet.