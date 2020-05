SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are looking for woman accused of breaking in to the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

Police say a woman broke a glass door with a rock and got into the airport early Thursday morning. Once inside, she took money from a business and left.

About an hour later the woman returned and was spotted by an employee. She then took off in a dark colored car.

Police say the woman did not access any restricted areas.