SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’ve walked through Downtown Sioux Falls you may have noticed some strange-looking poles. They’re not street lamps — they’re actually 5G small cell towers and more are on their way.

“Rolling out 5G is really important for the next generation of a community to become a smart city,” Mayor Paul Tenhaken said.

Mayor Paul Tenhaken has been working with the telecommunication company VIKOR since 2019 to install these 5G small cell towers throughout Sioux Falls.

“It started in the Downtown area, where I am standing now you can see a 5G small cell right here behind me. In Sioux Falls there are about 100 small cell 5G towers,” said Craig Snyder, CEO of VIKOR.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr has followed the city’s progress closely.

“Sioux Falls is pretty remarkable, back in 2019 when so many other big cities in this country were lagging behind when it came to 5G or small cells, Mayor Tenhaken put into place a regulatory structure that incentivized providers to come to Sioux Falls to build out,” Brendan Carr, FCC Commissioner, said.

According to Carr, Sioux Falls has been used as an example for installing more 5G cells across the country.

“What we’ve done at the federal level is we’ve taken the regulatory structure that the mayor’s put in place here in Sioux Falls and we effectively nationalized it,” Carr said.

More cells continue to be installed throughout the city and the state to meet the demand and growth of Sioux Falls.

“It’s lightning-fast connectivity, way faster than we can even imagine right now. So the innovations and technologies that will come as a result of that will really help advance economic development in the future of our city,” Tenkaken said.

VIKOR and Tenhaken are planning to build an additional 25 to 50 towers throughout Sioux Falls.

