Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation hosting a Youth Triathlon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Triathlon is an endurance sport that combines swimming, cycling, and running, and it’s not strictly for adults.

Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation is hosting a Youth Triathlon on August 9th at Kuehn Park and Kuehn Pool. The event is for kids and teenagers ages 6-to-18 and will feature five age groups. The older the participant, the longer the swim, bike, and run.

“As they get older, as we get into the teen and tween age groups, we are challenging them a little bit more, not like what they would find in a triathlon, like a big-time triathlon, but at least giving them that exposure so if it’s something they really do want to pursue they can pursue that in a much more competitive manner than we have for Parks & Rec,” Aquatics Program Coordinator for Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation, Jean Pearson said.

If you’d like to participate in the Youth Triathlon, click here.