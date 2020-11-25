Sioux Falls Parks & Rec to safely host ‘open gym’ over Thanksgiving break

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Community centers across Sioux Falls are hosting “open gym” during the Thanksgiving break.

In accordance with the Safer Sioux Falls pledge, staff and patrons are required to wear a mask throughout the facility. They’re limiting capacity to promote social distancing, while also cleaning and sanitizing equipment.

“We have ongoing cleaning measures in place where we clean stuff after each use, sanitize things after kids use the basketball or an activity in the game room, and then ongoing hourly cleaning on shared surfaces, as well,” Program Coordinator Chad Quissell said.

The community centers are open Wednesday from 1 to 5 p.m. They’re closed Thanksgiving Day, but reopen on Friday.