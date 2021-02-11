Sioux Falls Parks & Rec to hire nearly 500 seasonal employees

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation is already hiring seasonal employees for summer.

Parks and Rec will hire between 400 and 500 employees for a variety of positions. COVID-19 eliminated the need for many seasonal jobs last year, but Parks Director Don Kearney doesn’t believe that’ll be the case this summer.

“We’re really expecting a normal summer that you would see with Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation. We’re actively pursuing hiring our seasonal employees, that includes lifeguards for outdoor pools, obviously the Midco Aquatic Center, all of our park maintenance, ball field maintenance,” Kearney said.

Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation has walk-in interviews scheduled for next week, or you can apply online.