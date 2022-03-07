SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We may be looking at a chilly week ahead, but it’s time to start thinking about summer employment.

Applications are opened for Parks and Rec seasonal employees. They say their greatest areas in need are lifeguards, pool maintenance and athletic field maintenance.

It’s hiring season for the Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation, and filling each position is important.

“Definitely a quality of life piece. The parks system is very heavily used throughout the year, but of course in the summer months with all of our league play and athletics that go on and general park usage of course. People in Sioux Falls love their parks and we love them too,” said Kelby Mieras, Park Operations Manager.

The Sioux Falls parks and recreation department will hire around 500 seasonal employees, with jobs varying from park management to life guarding.

“The environment is awesome, first of all you get to be outside, you know, play in the sun a little bit, work in the sun. You get to be with your friends,” said Jackie Nelson, Administrative manager.

Last year, they struggled to fill all their positions, but this year, they are hoping that changes.

“It was definitely a struggle for us last year to find the number of people that we needed to cover all of our responsibilities. We are doing pretty good this year finding some people, but we definitely still need more help,” said Mieras.

Not only is do employees get to be outside, they get to make Sioux Falls a better place for everyone.

“Its a fun job, its a fulfilling job, where you get to help serve your community and do really good things that being a positive feeling to those that you’re helping,” said Nelson.

They have walk in interviews happening throughout the month.