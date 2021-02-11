Sioux Falls Parks & Rec is seeking seasonal workers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In 2020, COVID-19 eliminated the need for many seasonal jobs with Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation. This year the pools will open back up… and that’s not all.

Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation is seeking summer seasonal workers.

“We’ll hire 400 to 500 people to help us deliver the parks & recreation services every year,” Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation Director Don Kearney said.

Last year, the city’s outdoor public pools sat empty due to COVID-19. That won’t be the case this summer.

“What people can expect is that we’re going to be full staffed up, we’re planning to open all of our facilities, and really hoping for a great summer of 2021,” Kearney said.

Parks & Rec will continue to safeguard against the virus and is ready to pivot, if necessary.

“It’s not exactly like it would normally be, but we’re going to certainly transition that way and still have some precautions in place to make sure we’re being smart about it,” Kearney said.

Kearney calls the department’s upcoming walk-in interviews a one-stop shop for applicants.

“You’ll be able to interview for the type of job that you’re interested in interviewing for and then if you’re selected for a position that day you’ll be able to fill out all of your paperwork and you’ll leave hired as a new seasonal employee for Parks & Recreation,” Kearney said.

The outdoor public pools won’t open until late May, but a lifeguard has a summer earning potential of up to $7,000.

“I think it’s just a great opportunity to groom young people, get them learning some of these life skills, showing up to work on time, being responsible, and so it teaches a lot of really good life skills that I think we all need,” Kearney said.

Click HERE for the walk-in interview schedule or to apply online.